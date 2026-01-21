Gowran Park passes inspection ahead of Thyestes Chase day

Gowran Park passed a Wednesday afternoon inspection ahead of Thursday's high-profile fixture.
The seven-race card is due to feature the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle and the Grade 3 Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase, for which the Willie Mullins-trained Scottish Grand National hero Captain Cody is a leading contender.
Following sustained rainfall in the area, with more in the forecast, an inspection was called for 16:30 on Wednesday but it was good news for jumps fans when the IHRB provided an update soon after.
Clerk of the Course Paddy Graffin said: "I'm pleased to say that the track passed the inspection, the ground does remain heavy.
"We had just half a millimetre [rainfall] since our update here at lunchtime so we're happy about that. Now we do have the potential for up to 5mm, 2mm tonight and potentially 3mm through the day tomorrow, but happy to say the track is fit to race. We look forward to a great day at the Goffs Thyestes meeting tomorrow."
