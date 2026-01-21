Gowran Park facing inspection ahead of Thyestes Chase day

Thursday's seven-race card is due to feature the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle and the Grade 3 Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase, but waterlogging is the concern following sustained rainfall in the area.

The course was hit with 16mm of rain on Tuesday, with another 6mm reported earlier today and lots more in the forecast.

An update on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board website read: "Following 6mm of rain this morning and the possibility of a further 10mm (approx) of rain, there will be a 4.30pm inspection at Gowran Park this afternoon."

The ground was reported to be 'heavy' but fit for racing at lunchtime on Wednesday.