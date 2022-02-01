Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Goshen goes for glory on Tuesday
Goshen - goes right-handed at Sandown

Goshen team happy to go right-handed at Sandown

By Sporting Life
12:10 · TUE February 01, 2022

Gary Moore will be glad to get Goshen back on a right-handed track in Saturday’s Virgin Bet Contenders Hurdle at Sandown.

Winless in five outings since last year’s Kingwell Hurdle, which saw him beat possible weekend rival Song For Someone by 22 lengths, Moore had hoped he was over his aversion to going left-handed.

However, last time out at Lingfield he hung badly right almost throughout a three-runner race.

It was to his credit that he stuck on to be beaten just over a length by Olly Murphy’s Brewin’upastorm, but the six-year-old is in danger of not quite fulfilling the potential he showed in his juvenile days.

“He had a tough race last time, but he has come out of the race well and it is going the right way round,” said Moore. “There were only six entries, so he will take his chance. It will be nice to see him back on track. He will run whatever, unless it goes good to firm or something like that, which I can’t see happening.”

Download the Sporting Life app now

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING