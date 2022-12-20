Jamie Moore believes a step up in trip will hold no fears for Goshen, who will bid to spark more emotive scenes by securing a deserved first Grade One success in the re-arranged Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

The popular Gary Moore-trained six year old remains on course to tackle an extended three miles for the first time in the prestigious staying hurdle prize which has been switched to Kempton Park after its traditional slot at Ascot fell victim to the weather. After making a below par debut over fences on his seasonal return the gelded son of Authorized reminded everyone of his talents, reverted back to hurdles at the Berkshire venue with a commanding victory in the Grade Two Coral Hurdle. Despite Goshen, who suffered a final flight departure in the 2020 JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with the race at his mercy, still having his stamina to prove Moore is optimistic about his prospects of finally adding a Grade One to his CV.

Moore said: “I’m certain he will get the trip and that doesn’t bother me at all. It was a very good performance at Ascot over an extended two miles three there on ground that didn’t suit him. “It was on the fast side and he is a proper soft ground horse, however he is a horse that has got a tremendous amount of ability. When he runs right-handed over hurdles, he is a hard horse to beat. “He does deserve a Grade One and it was meant to be in the Triumph Hurdle. Steve (Packham, owner) is a lovely man and I’d love to win a Grade One for him, as I would for any of our owners. “Steve is a man though that takes victory and defeat equally as he knows what the sport is about. “People forget that he is only six but I certainly don’t. You might have to get the Kleenex out nearer the time if he does win as I wear my heart on my sleeve.” While Goshen’s focus for the time being remains over hurdles Moore admits that a return to chasing has not been ruled out in the future. He added: “We wouldn’t have run him over fences if we didn’t think he would take to it. He had schooled adequately at home over fences though he was a little careful. “We thought he would be okay and he would get his blood up when going over them on the track. Again the ground was probably a bit quick for him. “Whether we try again at some point I’d say we probably will. You could even see him mixing and matching over hurdles and fences as it would not surprise me if we did have another go over them. “At the moment we are staying over hurdles. Had the Long Walk not been re-routed I’m not sure what option we would have had. “We would have probably gone back to the Kingwell and maybe had another go over fences in between.”

