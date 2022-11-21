Gary Moore reported Goshen in “A1” condition on Monday, following his popular success at Ascot on Saturday.

Not too many horses have the following Goshen has, with his agonising last-flight exit in the Triumph Hurdle of 2020 just part of a journey that has included two Kingwell Hurdles and also three victories on the Flat. He has run over fences, too, and the Steve Packham-owned six-year-old could be given another try over the bigger obstacles at some stage after taking full advantage of the ground-enforced absence of Constitution Hill to lift the Coral Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday. Moore said: “He is A1. He has come out of the race absolutely fine. We rode him out this morning and he is in great order. I’m highly delighted with him.