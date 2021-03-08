Flat season: John and Thady Gosden to hold joint-licence

The father-and-son team will become the highest-profile partnership yet, since joint-licence arrangements were introduced last year.

Among those to have joined forces already are two other father-and-son partnerships in Simon and Ed Crisford and Paul and Oliver Cole – who consolidated their new licence quickly with a piece of turf history when they triumphed at Royal Ascot with Highland Chief.

The Gosdens’ new licence should be officially in place by the end of this month, with British Horseracing Authority administration expected to be complete in time for the start of the new season at Doncaster on March 27.

Thady Gosden said: “It’s exciting times, definitely. The plan was to have it done a little bit earlier, but it’s taken slightly longer than we previously thought – getting all the paperwork in place.”

He is a regular on-course representative already for his father’s famous Clarehaven yard in Newmarket, as assistant trainer – including in Riyadh last month when Mishriff won the world’s richest race, the Saudi Cup.

Gosden, trainer of a string of equine superstars such as dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine Enable over the past decade, won his latest trainers’ title in 2020.

He will be 70 this month, but his son said: “Things aren’t going to change dramatically. We’ll carry on as we are mostly, but it’s good to have it in place for the season coming up.”