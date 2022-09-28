Grand Dame is already a Listed winner, taking the Coral Distaff at Sandown in July before coming home the runner up in the Group Three Atalanta Stakes at the same track the following month.

The Sun Chariot has been pencilled in her diary since then, with the latter Sandown form given a boost when Mrs Fitzherbert, third for Hughie Morrison, went on to win a French Group Three.

The filly will be joined by stablemate Laurel, an unbeaten daughter of Kingman who has taken two novices by convincing margins in her short career so far.

Owned and bred by Juddmonte, the bay was a supplementary entry for the race and attempts to emulate her dam, Irish Pretty Polly-winner Promising Lead, in landing a Group One contest.