Gordon Stakes aim at Glorious Goodwood for Wimbledon Hawkeye

The son of Kameko is yet to win in five starts this season with his last victory coming in the Group Two Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on his penultimate start at two.

However, the Gredley Family-owned colt is now on course for a first start at Group Three level since filling the runner-up spot in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket in April in the £200,000 contest on July 3.

Wimbledon Hawkeye showed up well on his first start against his elders last time out at Group Two level when finding only El Cordobes too strong in the Princess Of Wales’s Stakes on the July Course under Sean D Bowen.

And with last year’s champion apprentice jockey in line to keep the ride in the extended one mile three furlong contest the Newmarket handler hopes the pair can go one place better at the Sussex venue.

Owen said: “He has put in good runs every time he has been out this season. He wasn’t quite in the right place in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he still ran a solid race.

“He ran against his elders last time out at Newmarket, and I think that was a really good run, but I think we will go back to taking his own age on. I think we will head to the Gordon Stakes with him next.

“Sean got on with him great last time and he is a big part of our team at home while he was champion apprentice last year.

“I would say after their last outing together that he is likely to keep the ride again.”