Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy enjoyed a second straight success in the American Grand National at Far Hills, this time courtesy of Western Fold.
Elliott and Kennedy made a successful raid on New Jersey 12 months ago and doubled up as the Grade 1 novice chase winner Western Fold edged out former stablemate Fil Dor who was bidding to follow up last year's victory in the same race when trained by the Irishman.
Western Fold came to lead at the last obstacle and although the grey Fil Dor battled back on the inside of the track throughout the run-in, Kennedy's mount toughed it out to claim top spot by a nose.
Elliott was also responsible for the third home Zanahiyr, while Western Fold was completing a double on the card for the trainer after the promising five-year-old Lizzie Twigg had won the Foxbrook Champion Hurdle.
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