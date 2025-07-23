Gordon Elliott well represented in Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle

The Tote Galway Plate (Handicap Chase) is the big one on day three next Wednesday and Elliott, who is the joint-record holder alongside Dermot Weld with four career victories as a trainer, has 10 entries at this point including Down Memory Lane who was running in Grade 1 company at Fairyhouse in the spring when last sighted.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily, he said: "Down Memory Lane is in good form, the plan has been to run him so we're looking forward to the race.

"He's a Graded horse going back into a handicap and hopefully he's still a little bit unexposed. We're actually really looking forward to running him, I'm just hoping the ground isn't too soft.

"The ground looks beautiful in Galway at the moment, let's hope it stays the way it is, so it's all systems go.

"I think sometimes the novices can have a bit of an advantage in these big handicaps, we've Western Fold there who is still a novice.

"A few of the others are getting on a bit but you never know, Zanahiyr was placed in the race last year as was Duffle Coat. They'll definitely run.

"Three Card Brag just didn't get home the last day (Aintree), he'll come back in trip and I think the race could suit him. I do (feel he's got a big race in him), I was discussing him with Jack (Kennedy, jockey) and this bit of nicer ground might suit him. The trip could suit him as well and he jumps very well. He likes being ridden up on the front end which could suit Galway so he's definitely one of our leading players. I'd imagine we'll put cheekpieces on again."

"I'd say at the moment it's looking like I could have eight runners in the Plate. I think What's Up Darling and Mars Harper probably might struggle (to get in) - they are numbers 26 and 29 at the moment - but when we see the scratchings we'll have a better idea.

The Guinness Galway Hurdle is a rare feature event that still eludes the trainer but he has four entries for next Thursday's Grade 3 handicap and expects three of them to make the cut.

Elliott said: "I think Relieved Of Duties will struggle, he's number 27 and you only have 20 in the Hurdle.

"Bowensonfire had a good win the last year in Bellewstown, he's well weighted.

"Casheldale Lad won in Punchestown when we put him well forward in his race (made all). He probably lacks a bit of experience but he has a big engine if everything went right on the day. And Ndaawi is probably our main one, he was second in the Hurdle last year, was second in the County Hurdle. The plan was to go to Ascot and he got balloted out, but he could have a big chance.

"Ndaawi we put away after Cheltenham and we just missed the cut for Ascot so that's why he didn't run, it's not that there was anything wrong with him."