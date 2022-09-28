Plans for multiple Grade One winner Abacadabras could become clearer after his return to action at Tipperary on Sunday.

The eight-year-old struck at the top level during his novice hurdle campaign in 2019 before adding further Grade One glory in both the Morgiana Hurdle the following year and Aintree Hurdle in April 2021. However, he failed to sparkle in either the Hatton’s Grace or the Christmas Hurdle on his two starts last term, with trainer Gordon Elliott hoping for a revival in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle on his return. “Abacadabras is a classy horse,” said Elliott. “Sunday looked like a good starting point for him. He hasn’t run since Christmas so I’m sure he’d come on for it but he has been in a bit earlier than the other winter horses, so he’ll take his chance and see how we get on. “He has the option to go chasing this season so we’ll see how Sunday goes. “He’s a Grade One horse on his day and he’s only eight, so I’d be hoping we can have a bit of fun with him this season.”