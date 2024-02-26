Gordon Elliott Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival 2024

Check out the guide to some of Gordon Elliott's best chances of success at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Chasers Gerri Colombe - Gerri Colombe is in good form. I think Galopin Des Champs has been awesome this year, I don’t know how we’re going to beat him, but I think we’re better than we were in Leopardstown the last day. For me he didn’t run his race in the Savills. He wouldn’t have been second I don’t think with another 100 yards. We’ve always counted him as a bit of a mud lover, but I think the better the ground, the better the chance he’ll have. He really stays, he’s not flashy and doesn’t do anything fancy, but he looks great and we’ve been training him for one day. Conflated - Conflated has unshipped his jockey the last two runs at the last, but he was actually running a good race both days. He’s a bit of a boyo, he’s got a big engine but there’s been a quirk in him since day one. Fil Dor - He will also go for the Ryanair. He got a fright last year in Leopardstown and he never jumped a fence after it, but his two runs this year I thought were very good. I think a step up in trip will suit him. He has to improve, but he’s going the right way and has an each-way chance. Found A Fifty - He did nothing wrong in Leopardstown apart from getting beat. He’s maturing the whole time and I thought he was more settled than he was the time before. There is a little kink in him, but he’s got an engine.