Gordon Elliott Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival 2024

Check out the guide to some of Gordon Elliott's best chances of success at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
Gerri Colombe - Gerri Colombe is in good form. I think Galopin Des Champs has been awesome this year, I don’t know how we’re going to beat him, but I think we’re better than we were in Leopardstown the last day. For me he didn’t run his race in the Savills. He wouldn’t have been second I don’t think with another 100 yards. We’ve always counted him as a bit of a mud lover, but I think the better the ground, the better the chance he’ll have. He really stays, he’s not flashy and doesn’t do anything fancy, but he looks great and we’ve been training him for one day.
Conflated - Conflated has unshipped his jockey the last two runs at the last, but he was actually running a good race both days. He’s a bit of a boyo, he’s got a big engine but there’s been a quirk in him since day one.
Fil Dor - He will also go for the Ryanair. He got a fright last year in Leopardstown and he never jumped a fence after it, but his two runs this year I thought were very good. I think a step up in trip will suit him. He has to improve, but he’s going the right way and has an each-way chance.
Found A Fifty - He did nothing wrong in Leopardstown apart from getting beat. He’s maturing the whole time and I thought he was more settled than he was the time before. There is a little kink in him, but he’s got an engine.
Teahupoo - He’s in good form, we’re very happy with him. We’ve come straight from the Hatton’s Grace and I’d be shocked if Jack doesn’t ride him to be honest. He’s a proven stayer and we’ve minded him for the race. I’d imagine we’ll go here and then we’ll maybe go to France with him. He handled the ground in Cheltenham last year and I don’t think it’s going to be any quicker.
Irish Point - If the ground came up very soft, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that I’ll run him in the Champion Hurdle. At the moment I suppose the Stayers’ is where he’s going, but we’ll leave it until the last minute. I think the better the ground, the better the chance Irish Point will have (in the Stayers’ Hurdle). I don’t think the trip will be a problem. Whatever Jack doesn’t ride, Jordan (Gainford) or Sam (Ewing) will ride the other.
Sire Du Berlais - Sire Du Berlais worked very well on Saturday, he likes it when the sun comes out and seems to like Cheltenham. We only have to ride him out and swim him twice a day. He’s been the horse a lifetime, to be honest.
Brighterdaysahead - She does her own talking, we think she’s very good. Shane McCann rides her every day, he’s as good a judge as we have and he says she could be as good as we’ve had here. I’m not worried about the trip, she’s going the right way, she knows how to win and she’s got a good attitude. She’s not flashy, but we like what she does and she pleases the whole time. She’s got a great chance.
Firefox - He wasn’t right after Naas and we worked him there a couple of weeks ago and he got a bit tired. I hadn’t worked him in five weeks, but he worked very well the other day in Fairyhouse. He has a couple more bits of work to do, but he’s a very good horse and he’s not without a chance in the Supreme Novice – we’ve gone close with lesser horses.
Pied Piper - He will go for the County Hurdle. He was unlucky in the race last year and probably could have nearly won it with a clear run. He’s in good form, I would imagine we’ll take 5lb off with Danny Gilligan riding him.
