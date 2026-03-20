Gordon Elliott hopes his Aintree team can improve on Cheltenham Festival results

Looking back at events at Prestbury Park, where Elliott had just the one winner with Wodhooh in the Mares’ Hurdle, the Irish trainer says the meeting is getting harder and that he’s think about how he will tackle it in the future.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Friday he said: “We want to try and have winners everywhere. I am very disappointed with the Cheltenham we had this year having only one winner.

“Divisions we’re normally very strong in [we had no joy], handicaps are getting harder, the conditions of races have changed – the Cross Country is now a handicap so it’s a tougher race to win. The National Hunt Chase has now changed to a handicap, another race we were traditionally strong in.

“I still think we need to change things around, we need to improve, and it’s something I’m looking at very strongly.

“Times have changed and we need to change with the times.”

Domestically Elliott has had a fine season and he still leads the way from Willie Mullins in the Irish trainers’ championship, but he’s not confident he’ll go on to win it.

“A lot can change in three or four weeks,” he said. “We’re still in the mix in the Irish trainers’ championship, but I think unless we win the Irish National or are second in it we’ve no real chance. The ammunition Willie has is very strong.”