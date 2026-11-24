“Ballyfad looked like he came to win the race at here last time but took a blow and we’re looking forward to running him.”

“I suppose we’ll have two or three in the Drinmore,” the trainer told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “ Ballyfad will run, we could run Kazansky in it but he’d be an outsider. Bowensonfire could run, Wingmen could run, Blue De Vassy won’t. I could run three or four. The race is obviously going to cut up but I wouldn’t be keen to run a horse who hasn’t had a run over fences yet so it’s likely to be three or four all being well.

The handler has a big team entered up with Ballyfad, second to Storm Heart at the track on chasing debut earlier this month, leading the raid on the Bar 1 Betting Drinmore Novice Chase .

Last year’s winner Teahupoo will lead the charge in the Bar 1 Betting Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

“Teahupoo worked this morning and worked well,” Elliott added. “Obviously, the more rain that falls the better for him to be at his best. We’re very ground dependant with him, he’s a lot better with an ease in the ground and he’s not getting any younger. Like with all trainers this ground has been very frustrating but we’ll have to see what happens.

“Honesty Policy won’t run, Wodhooh could, Maxxum could, Casheldale Lad could. We may have three or four again. We’re going to wait with Honesty Policy. He worked this morning and is just a bit off it yet. He could end up going back for the Long Walk Hurdle or keeping him for Christmas at Leopardstown.”

Elliott admits the lack of significant rainfall continues to cause him issues.

“We need rain, it’s very frustrating and maybe some of the conditions of the races at Cheltenham might need looking at with trainers not able to get these novices out to qualify for the novice handicaps, it’s something we all need to think about,” he said.

“We’ve tried to change a few things, start a bit later, take our time with a few of them. Effectively the ground isn’t as soft as it was and a lot of the horses we have are soft ground horses. We’re trying to work around it and are putting a plan together.”

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