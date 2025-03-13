Gordon Elliott enduring 'heartbreaking' Cheltenham Festival after blank three days

The trainer has saddled 40-odd runners throughout the first three days of the Festival and star mare Brighterdaysahead, one of his big hopes earlier in the week in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, failed to trouble the judge as victory went to Golden Ace in dramatic circumstances.

Wednesday's disappointments included Better Days Ahead finishing only third in the Brown Advisory, while on Thursday Elliott watched on as his big two, last year's winner Teahupoo and progressive youngster The Wallpark, finished second and third in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle behind Bob Olinger.

Elliott said: “The horses are running well as we have had five seconds. There have been no hard luck stories. It is just not bouncing right for us, and all my owners, and all my staff. We are having a heartbreaking week.

"I know people are going to say we are having a bad week, but we are not having a bad week, we are just having a rough week. We have all been here before. We will keep our head up and keep racing and keep smiling."