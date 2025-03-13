Gordon Elliott enduring 'heartbreaking' Cheltenham Festival after blank three days

Gordon Elliott says his team will "keep smiling" despite enduring a rough run of luck so far at the Cheltenham Festival.
The trainer has saddled 40-odd runners throughout the first three days of the Festival and star mare Brighterdaysahead, one of his big hopes earlier in the week in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, failed to trouble the judge as victory went to Golden Ace in dramatic circumstances.
Wednesday's disappointments included Better Days Ahead finishing only third in the Brown Advisory, while on Thursday Elliott watched on as his big two, last year's winner Teahupoo and progressive youngster The Wallpark, finished second and third in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle behind Bob Olinger.
Elliott said: “The horses are running well as we have had five seconds. There have been no hard luck stories. It is just not bouncing right for us, and all my owners, and all my staff. We are having a heartbreaking week.
"I know people are going to say we are having a bad week, but we are not having a bad week, we are just having a rough week. We have all been here before. We will keep our head up and keep racing and keep smiling."
On the how the Stayers' Hurdle [see free video replay, above] unfolded, he said: "We got the run of the race, but Jack said it just might not have been enough of a test for him as the ground wasn’t soft enough.
“There was no excuse as the best horse won on the day. I didn’t think our horse, or jockey, did anything wrong on the day.
"I think that Bob Olinger is a better horse on that better ground. It is just disappointing as this was the plan all season, but he still ran his heart out, however he just got overturned. He will be alright and we will be back here in 12 months time. In different conditions he will be back winning.
"The Wallpark ran a great race, whether we stay over hurdles or go chasing with him I’m not sure."
