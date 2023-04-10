Gordon Elliott described Brighterdaysahead’s success in the closing bumper at Fairyhouse as “bittersweet” after the loss of star novice chaser Mighty Potter earlier on the card.
Four-time Grade One winner Mighty Potter was sent off the 6/5 favourite for the WilllowWarm Gold Cup Chase but sustained a fatal injury when falling at the 10th fence in the Grade One heat.
Brighterdaysahead is a half-sister to Mighty Potter and she proved a fitting winner of the Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper for the Cullentra House team, triumphing as the 5/4 favourite in the hands of Harry Swan.
A winner at Gowran previously, she quickened up impressively to win by four lengths.
Elliott said: “That’s the game we’re in, you’ve got to keep your head up and keep going.
“We won the last race in Cork and the last race here and she’s a half-sister to Mighty Potter.
“We’ll keep the head up and keep going. It’s heartbreaking to lose a horse like him, but we won’t lie down and we’ll try to find the next one.
“I have good owners behind me and good staff. It’s hard for Andy and Gemma Brown (of Mighty Potter’s owner Caldwell Construction) but they are a big part of Cullentra and we’ll get behind them and find another one.
“Everyone is very upset but on a brighter note this is a good mare. It’s bittersweet. That’ll be her for the season now.”
