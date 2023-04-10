Gordon Elliott described Brighterdaysahead’s success in the closing bumper at Fairyhouse as “bittersweet” after the loss of star novice chaser Mighty Potter earlier on the card.

Four-time Grade One winner Mighty Potter was sent off the 6/5 favourite for the WilllowWarm Gold Cup Chase but sustained a fatal injury when falling at the 10th fence in the Grade One heat. Brighterdaysahead is a half-sister to Mighty Potter and she proved a fitting winner of the Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper for the Cullentra House team, triumphing as the 5/4 favourite in the hands of Harry Swan. A winner at Gowran previously, she quickened up impressively to win by four lengths.

💔 Rest in peace, Mighty Potter.



The gorgeous four-time Grade 1 winner sadly suffered a fatal fall at Fairyhouse - our thoughts are with connections. pic.twitter.com/FWmWnYRz5n — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 9, 2023