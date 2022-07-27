A review of the action from Goodwood on Wednesday where Trillium landed the Molecomb Stakes.

Hannon ace passes speed test in Molecomb Trillium passed her speed test when swooping late to win the Markel Molecomb Stakes. Racing at five furlongs for the first time in her three-race career and a good winner over six at Newbury last time, Richard Hannon's charge showed a neat change of gear to land this Group Three contest. Even-money favourite Rocket Rodney and market rival Walbank (4/1) were duelling for supremacy but once Pat Dobbs produced the winner with her run, the race was over, the daughter of No Nay Never sweeping clear to score by a length-and-a-quarter.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“She has always been a lovely filly and I was amazed she did not win here first time, she probably did not know enough and was a bit keen,” said Hannon. “She won her maiden very nicely at Newbury. She’s always been a very nice filly and she’s starting to look like a strong two-year-old. She came in pretty late, but she’s a credit to Rockliffe Stud, they bred her and she’s a very good filly. We’ll look at something like the Morny. “Ed Sackville (racing manager) mentioned the Breeders’ Cup, he always mentions things like that but I’d like to think he’s right! I didn’t put her in the Lowther as she wasn’t showing this sort of speed then. We’ve been very lucky in these colours with Sky Lantern and Snow Lantern, it’s lovely and she’s a homebred so it means that much more. She’s raised and grazed by them. “She’s not silly in terms of she doesn’t have to sprint, six furlongs won’t be a problem. She looks like a very tall, strong two-year-old. She’s kind of in the Happy Romance mould, she’s not as long as Happy Romance but I’d love to think she’s a filly for next year, she’s a Group winner now.” Oscula swoops for Oak Tree glory The well-backed Oscula cut down Internationalangel to land a thrilling renewal of the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes. Tipped by our own Simon Holt at 8/1 and returned the 100/30 favourite, the William Buick-ridden winner looked in trouble when the eventual runner-up burst clear a furlong and a half out. The leader threatened to drift over to the winner and cut off her run in the closing stages too but Oscula was brave - and determined - and got there in the dying strides to win by a head and complete a quick double for her rider.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning trainer George Boughey said: “Oscula is a real flagbearer for Nick Bradley who is a big supporter of the yard. She just keeps trying. My girlfriend Laura rides her out so it is a special success. She has run four times in July and I think she is peaking here. To have run four days ago, she is a remarkable horse. “I sent a video to Nick and William Buick of Oscula charging round the paddock yesterday evening, she is a remarkable horse. She puts her weight on within 24 hours and she is a real star. It was a tough watch, but William is a huge part of the team so it was great. I’ve put her in a race in France in 10 days’ time so we might go there.”

Oscula gets on top at Goodwood

Winning owner Bradley said: “I’m absolutely delighted. Ascot was heartbreaking, she was winning everywhere bar the line. For a horse to do that on Saturday and then come and do this is unreal, she’s just so tough. She’s the horse of a lifetime, the horse of many lifetimes. She’s an absolute machine. “Her constitution is unreal, her soundness in unreal, her will to win is unreal. She just keeps doing it over and over again. We’ve ridden her tactically a bit differently this year, we’ve held her up a bit more and she’s finished her races better. “At Ascot I thought she had won everywhere bar the line, here I thought she was beat everywhere bar the line! She’s in at Deauville on the 14th, William has said to give her a break. The Foret is her long-term aim.”

Improving State cut for Leger Secret State was cut to 8/1 from 12/1 by Betfair and Paddy Power for the Cazoo St Leger after winning the opening Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Handicap under Buick. Charlie Appleby's charge was completing a four-timer, and following up his win in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, and the way he landed this from a mark of 100 suggests his days in handicaps are over. The only scare for backers of the 11/4 favourite came when he hung to his left in the closing stages but he still had a length-and-a-quarter in hand of runner-up Maksud (14/1) at the line.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Appleby said: “That Royal Ascot race worked out well and physically he has done nothing but improve from the early summer to where we are today. I think the most logical step, going forward, will be to go to the Great Voltigeur. I know William has mooted the Leger, but it’s baby steps – from handicaps stepping up into Group company is a big thing. He’s a horse that I was very confident in coming into day, on what he achieved at Ascot and on how the horse is physically doing at the moment. “We were, as I say, confident coming here today with a vision that this will be a springboard to the Great Voltigeur. There’s a long way to go (St Leger), but I think the Great Voltigeur will be a great race. The Gordon Stakes (where Appleby runs New London) will also give us an indication. Most likely, we’ll see the St Leger winner in the Great Voltigeur. “There will be a question mark (if he stays), but the Voltigeur will be a great indicator. Hopefully then we can have a nice healthy discussion after.” On the winner drifting, the Moulton Paddocks handler added: “William said he was on one rein, but the ground was good and he couldn’t see any reason behind it. He hasn’t done anything like that before but thankfully York’s left-handed, so we’re all right.”

Secret State - cut for the St Leger

Rapid Queen could head to Nunthorpe The Platinum Queen could be set to clash with her elders after breaking the five-furlong track record with an astonishing performance in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Goodwood. The Richard Fahey-trained daughter of Cotai Glory posted a time of 56.5 seconds under Oisin Orr, bettering the mark set by Trillium in the Molecomb Stakes earlier in the afternoon. The Middleham Park Racing-owned filly (5-6 favourite) made virtually all the running, backing up her York novice success and powering four lengths clear of Union Court, with Star Of Lady M two lengths further back in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Fahey is now mulling over the possibility of supplementing her for the Nunthorpe at York on August 24. He said: “Oh God, she is an extremely fast filly. We had a filly a few years ago that was quite quick (Queen Kindly), but this filly has a great mind and she goes fast very easily. It is not easy cantering her at home because she wants to go fast all the time. She does that easily. But all the rest of it is brilliant. She is a great-minded filly. There was talk about maybe supplementing her for the Nunthorpe this morning. “It was discussed before the race, so I can’t see why it would not be discussed after it now! She is something to look forward to. There is the Roses there at the meeting as well, but we’ll sit down and discuss it and she’ll tell us where we go.”