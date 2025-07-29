Goodwood Tuesday report, reaction and free video replays

When Loughnane pushed the button, Westridge shot clear to win by just over three lengths, atoning for a short-priced reversal at Windsor last time out. Baaeed’s half-brother Naqeeb (28/1) was second, with Defiance (9/1) and Bolster (18/1), who was promoted to fourth by the stewards, filling the minor places.

Westridge was well backed through the day and the son of Blue Point justified that market confidence by gliding through the 10-furlong handicap under a confident Billy Loughnane, who was having his first ride for the stable.

John Gosden said: “Westridge enjoyed the space around him today and Billy gave him a lovely ride. It is not easy in a big handicap field, but he broke well and made good use of him.

“Westridge is owned by Glen Manchester, my wife and Nicholas Wrigley, so it is a proper partnership. We did have him in the July Sales but wisely chose to take him out three days before the sale. The handicapper will have him now but to win the Chesterfield Cup is a dream come true because Glen is very much Goodwood orientated.

‘‘He worse a sheepskin noseband because he is not very good at concentrating. Otherwise, he would have been looking for low-flying seagulls! He will have to go to York next, but I don’t know what we will run him in.’’

Loughnane said: “It is a privilege to be riding for such good connections and all thanks to my agent Mr Tony Hind for getting me the ride.

“I spoke to Rab Havlin before the race and he said Westridge has his own way of doing things, but it felt like he tried real hard today. I think he's just a little bit timid and enjoys his own space.

“Speaking to Mr Gosden beforehand, he was keen for me to try and get a little bit of room up the straight. Thankfully, the race went smoothly and Westridge accelerated nicely. When I got him out into a bit of daylight, he really picked up and extended well to the line.

"It rode like lovely ground, good genuine ground; they're making a little bit of a print into it, but it was enjoyable ground and they have done a great job.”