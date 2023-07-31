Goodwood Tuesday preview: All eyes on Courage Mon Ami

“Potentially an outstanding stayer”.

So say Timeform of Courage Mon Ami going into this afternoon’s Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

He’s not your conventional long-distance superstar – well not yet anyway. Not many go into the Ascot Gold Cup on only their fourth career start and emerge with an unbeaten record intact.

A son of Frankel in the Wathnam Racing silks that are set to become a fixture on all the big days in the years ahead, he’s made rapid strides since making a winning debut over a mile-and-a-half at Kempton in the September of his three-year-old campaign.

To go from success off a mark of 98 in a Goodwood handicap to winning the most prestigious staying prize on the calendar in less than three weeks is some going. And the question is just how much more is there under the bonnet?

He does have others to answer today too. The main one being his ability to handle the ground. It’s his first turf start on anything other than a good to firm surface.

And then there are two rivals who plenty think they can reverse Ascot form.

First up is runner-up Coltrane who looked booked for his biggest pay-day when going to the front two out in the Berkshire sunshine only to be swamped by Courage Mon Ami a furlong later. Oisin Murphy felt he made himself a target that day by making his move too soon – and is in no mood to repeat the manoeuvre.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday he said: "I'd love to reverse the form. I got sucked into the race plenty early enough and I gave Frankie a target. It's quite rare a jockey can change course, almost have their momentum stopped, and still pick up and win, but that's what Frankie managed to do on Courage Mon Ami.

"Analysing that, I have to think we really slowed down late on and I'll have that in my mind approaching Goodwood. I certainly don't want to be Frankie's target on Tuesday."