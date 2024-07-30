Goodwood Tuesday analysis: Graham Cunningham gamenotes

In a hasty re-write Graham Cunningham reflects on the action at Goodwood on Tuesday - and looks ahead to a Rosallion-less card on Wednesday.

Kyprios the Golden Boy on a baking day at Goodwood What do you do when a late withdrawal puts the kybosh on your carefully prepared Sussex Stakes script based heavily around previous Duels on the Downs? Rosallion’s absence from Wednesday’s Goodwood highlight takes some the shine off a £1m mile but the ‘Five Things We Learned’ angle has bailed many a scribbler out in similar circumstances so here goes…….. Panama pundits purring 1: This was the day when Panama hat pillocks finally had the last laugh. Jacket off and sleeves rolled up under his stylish titfer, Ed Chamberlin looked like an umpire about to call ‘Play’ from the Nursery End as he anchored the ITV coverage, while Jason Weaver matched his smaller headpiece with a flamboyant Hawaiian shirt straight out of the Tommy Bahama collection. I won’t lie, this bakingly hot day made me pine for a Panama for the first time in my adult life. And a swift Google search reveals that the good people at weddinghats4u are happy to flog me one that is ‘hand woven from 100% Toquilla in Ecuador by skilled artisans.’ Salute to those Ecuadorian artisans toiling away in the workshops of Quito. But at £119.99 plus postage and packing – I’m afraid you can keep it.

A fine day for a panama at Goodwood

Audience leaves them (well most of them) wanting more 2: It’s time to quit with the AUDIENCE antipathy. The Gosden gelding has been on my personal list of ones to be wary of for a good while now and even his longtime ally Rab Havlin has admitted that he used to be ‘a little bit of a thug.’ I couldn’t have him under a G1 penalty in the Lennox but he pounced on the freewheeling Art Power after the two pole and stormed clear to give 5lb and a hiding to two good-class rivals rated 113 and 114. Timeform’s handicappers will be sticking a big number against his name after this. And I’ll be sticking a squiggle on myself if I keep being daft enough to assume he still has those thuggish tendencies. Absence makes the heart go stronger as Kyprios shines again 3: You can never take anything for granted where delicate thoroughbreds are concerned and Rosallion’s late setback will be a sickener for the Hannon team. But overcoming adversity adds lustre to the legacy of special horses and KYPRIOS’s return from a serious joint issue that required a big Ballydoyle team to teach him to walk and trot again gained further momentum with his runaway Goodwood Cup win. Aidan insists that he was “only on the outside looking in” as the rehab progressed and only Uncle Tom Cobley (musty reference, I know) was left out as Liam, Eamonn, Fawzi, Donal, John, Steve, Dean, Aoife and Rachel all got a credit in the post-race debrief. Joking apart, the shot of Kyprios’s chestnut coat gleaming in the sunshine as he was showered down after his sixth G1 success was one of the abiding images of day one. And you can only wonder what his CV might look like without that long injury break. “He isn’t an Arc horse,” said Ryan. But nor was the 2016 Gold Cup winner Order of St George. And he finished third and fourth behind Found and Enable when the Arc was going through its two-year Chantilly phase.

Kyprios - one of the abiding memories of day one