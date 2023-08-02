Goodwood tips: Three horses who will handle testing ground

The going at Goodwood has eased to soft, good to soft in places following 6.8mm of overnight rain and there’s plenty more in the forecast between now and the end of racing.
With conditions set to become attritional, we look at three horses who will relish very testing ground.
Her form figures on heavy ground read 1122 and FAST RESPONSE is one who will relish whatever the heavens throw at her before race time.
She came home strongly on her first try at this trip when second in a Listed race at Chester last time and arrives here at the top of her game. This is deep but she’s the one who will handle conditions if it does get very testing.
She’s run twice on ground officially described as heavy, winning a Doncaster handicap by a widening four-and-three-quarter lengths and finishing second – admittedly 22 lengths adrift of Savethelastdance – in the Cheshire Oaks.
There was a bit of cut when she took a step back in the right direction when third at Ascot last month and enough cut this afternoon to suggest she’ll post a peak performance from a handy low draw.
A few in here handle soft ground but ISLA KAI does so particularly well. The last time he encountered heavy going he returned to winning ways at Ripon in April.
He’s back to the same mark today, drawn close to the pace and it’s not hard to envisage him ploughing through the gloom to run a big race in the finale.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org