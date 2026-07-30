Goodwood Thursday review and reaction

However, he wandered around under pressure and had to repel challengers on both sides. Once straightened out, the winning margin was a decisive length from Bourbon Blues (25/1), with Evanesco (11/1) a short-head further back in third.

Having unshipped his rider George Wood on the way to post for the 10-furlong contest, Ciarrai Abu cruised into contention and looked the likely winner when taking it up a furlong out.

Successful at Goodwood in June, Ciarrai Abu has now won three of his last four starts and is likely to ship to Australia in the future.

Eustace said: “Ciarrai Abu does not make it easy for any of us, before or after, but he has obviously got plenty of ability; we just have to direct it in the right direction. He is obviously not straightforward and does not want to arrive there too quickly. He does not make it easy, but I thought George gave him an absolute peach. It was fantastic.

“I am not sure [how far he can go]. You have seen him today; he is very much a horse we have to go very gently and softly with. It was a big step up today, but off a light weight, so we are still very much in the handicap areas at the moment.

“He is owned by O T I Racing as well, so Tom Charlton and John O’Shea are due to receive him at some point. I suppose I could give them a call and see if we can hang on while there is some summer ground around.”

Wood said: “This is the first time I have had much to do with Ciarrai Abu, but he has always looked a bit quirky in the past. He is not the most straightforward, but he has got an engine and hopefully he is only going one way. He quickened up nicely between the pack, and I had to get to the front too soon to get my gaps. He had a good look round when he hit the front, but luckily he has got a bit of ability. Fair play to Harry [Eustace] for dealing with him every day.”

Brian Meehan said of Bourbon Blues: “It was a great run, and I am very pleased with him. He is probably in the handicapper’s grasp now, so he is probably another one of those horses that will continue his career elsewhere. In the meantime, my plan would be to take him to York at the end of August, as there are two nice handicaps there for him.

“When the handicapper has a grip of them like he has of this fella, they are very difficult to win with, but he is always going to run a nice race, so I am just keen for him to run as well as he can. I am really pleased with today, and from the owners’ point of view, it is a lovely bit of prize money and a lovely day to come racing.”

Evanesco’s trainer Charlie Johnston said: “It was a very good run. He had a couple of below-par runs recently. Well, he did not run badly at Ascot two starts ago, but he had to do a lot of work from a wide draw there. I was a bit disappointed with him at Newmarket last time, to be fair. We have reversed the form with Decade Of Time, so it is close to a career best for him.

“He has given close to a stone away to the winner, so it is a very good run. The handicapper did not miss him for his win at the Guineas meeting, and as a result there is always going to be something in these big three-year-old handicaps at the big meetings that is less exposed and we have got to give weight to. I would say it is quite likely he could turn up at York next."