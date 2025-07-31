Menu icon
David Ord

Goodwood Thursday reaction: David Ord verdict on a stormy day on the Downs

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Thu July 31, 2025 · 2h ago

Our man at the track cowers away from the storms as long as he can on a dramatic day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

'Hey Google – what’s Norway famous for?'

'Norway is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, including fjords, mountains, and glaciers, and is known for its outdoor activities like hiking and skiing. It also boasts a rich Viking heritage, a thriving art scene, and is famous for the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded in Oslo.'

It needs to add weather forecasts. Because the Norwegians warned all and sundry that Armageddon was heading towards Goodwood this afternoon.

We’d had similar forebodings ahead of the Betfred Derby, the climate gods kindly acceding to requests that they held off until the great race was run.

But nothing could save Goodwood from race two onwards.

Dark clouds above Goodwood
