Goodwood Saturday review: Easy does it for Al Aasy

Continuing to find plenty for pressure out in front the Shadwell Estate Company-owned gelding eventually crossed the line with three lengths in hand of runner-up Meydaan.

Anchored at the rear of the field by Jim Crowley, the 13/8 favourite swept to the front inside the final two furlongs past stablemate Candleford to take up a lead he would not relinquish.

Despite being saddled with a three pounds penalty for his win at the same level in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown Park in April it failed to prevent the sprightly eight-year-old from following up his success in the mile and a half test from 12 months ago.

William Haggas had nothing but praise for admirable veteran Al Aasy , who came from last to first to become the second back-to-back winner of the Coral Glorious Stakes at Goodwood.

Haggas said: “He is eight years old now and in these sorts of races he is pretty effective still. If he gets too much daylight he doesn’t like it. Today he ran on very strongly as usually he pulls up a bit in front. He is just good in these sorts of races.

“He is terrific. He is a fabulous horse and he is pretty reliable in this grade when things set up like that. They didn’t go very fast today, and he usually likes a stronger pace, but they picked up well up the straight and he still found a gear.

“He has been called some names in the past, but I wish people would respect him for what he is. He is a very talented horse. You just need to wait on him. If you remember last year when he crept through on the rail that was the perfect race, but that wasn’t going to happen today.

Regarding future plans Haggas admits he won’t over face Al Aasy given his age.

He added: “I think he enjoyed a bit of cut in the ground today. We think at eight years old this is his level, maybe the odd Group Two is fine for him. He is a useful horse.

“He is a very strong traveller and you can imagine at home, when we don’t get them off the bridle he looks like Nijinsky every time. He is so reliable at home. He catches the eye every morning so he has been a joy to us.”

As for Meydaan his joint trainer Simon Crisford believes a win at this level will fall his way.

He said: “It was a big effort and I’m really happy with him. He ran with great credit and the trip is perfect for him. It was a solid race. A race like this will fall his way and he is certainly good enough for races like this. He will have a day in the sun in the near future.

“He ran well here as a three-year-old when he won the Derby trial here so he seems to get on well with Goodwood.”