Goodwood review as Amiloc wins Cocked Hat Stakes for Ralph Beckett

Amiloc lands the Cocked Hat for Beckett

The well-backed Amiloc (11/10 favourite) ran out a ready winner of the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

It wasn't plain sailing throughout as he was scrubbed along early in last place and Richard Kingscote gave him a reminder before the turn for home, but that seemed to wake up the gelded son of Postponed.

He came back on the bit in the straight and won by a comfortable four lengths in the end from stablemate Sir Dinadan with Tycoon third.

Opportunity was hampered quite badly two furlongs home which ended his challenge.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 20/1 from 33s for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in July.