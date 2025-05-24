Goodwood review as Amiloc wins Cocked Hat Stakes for Ralph Beckett

A review of the feature action from Goodwood on Saturday as Amiloc landed the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes .
Amiloc lands the Cocked Hat for Beckett
The well-backed Amiloc (11/10 favourite) ran out a ready winner of the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.
It wasn't plain sailing throughout as he was scrubbed along early in last place and Richard Kingscote gave him a reminder before the turn for home, but that seemed to wake up the gelded son of Postponed.
He came back on the bit in the straight and won by a comfortable four lengths in the end from stablemate Sir Dinadan with Tycoon third.
Opportunity was hampered quite badly two furlongs home which ended his challenge.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 20/1 from 33s for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in July.
Beckett said: "Not a surprise, when he was racing lazily I was thinking 'come on pal' but I was never that concerned. The second is a good horse, a Queen's Vase horse.
"The winner might be a Queen's Vase horse as well, we need to shuffle the pack.
"Gelding him early has helped him, we'll see what happens. We'll put him in everything, he's in the Eclipse as you know."
