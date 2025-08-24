Goodwood results and reports | Celebration time for Jonquil

Keane, the retained rider for owners Juddmonte, managed to secure a clear passage for Jonquil in a messy, tactical race, and his mount produced a sustained run to edge ahead close home. Jonquil, the 3/1 second favourite, got the verdict by a neck from Saqqara Sands, while Arisaig was third of the six runners.

The victory represented a big step back in the right direction for Jonquil who had started the campaign so promisingly by winning the Greenham and finishing runner-up in the French 2000 Guineas, but had disappointed in the Commonwealth Cup and Lennox Stakes.

Jonquil, like Saturday's Group 1 City of York Stakes winner Never So Brave, is now trained by Andrew Balding having been with Sir Michael Stoute last season.

Balding, speaking to ITV racing, said: "He was a little bit free early but Colin did a lovely job getting him to settle. I was always fairly confident we were going to get up but Ralph's filly [Saqqara Sands] was very tough and he's had to pull out everything to get there."

On plans for Jonquil, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon said: "We've won a Group 2 with him so we've ticked that box and the main aim for him is to try and make him a Group 1 winner.

"It's frustrating he missed out in the French Guineas by a nose or a head - it looked like in the last furlong he was going to get there but he got done on the line. He's a very talented horse so we'll try to make him a Group 1 winner before the year's out."

Progressive Precise on top in the Prestige

Precise progressed again to land the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on Sunday, providing trainer Aidan O'Brien with a first win in the Group 3 contest for juvenile fillies.

Precise, sent off the 5/2 second favourite on the back of a comfortable maiden win at Cork, looked a straightforward ride for Wayne Lordan and she scored by three-quarters of a length from 13/8 favourite Moon Target.

Moon Target, a winner of her two previous outings, was soon on the back foot after a slightly slow start and was niggled along at stages by Luke Morris, but she was delivered to hold every chance a furlong out. She stuck to her task, but she harmed her chance by hanging and couldn't quite get on terms with Precise who found plenty against the far rail.