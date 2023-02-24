Goodwood Racecourse have announced total prize money available for 2023 will be a record £8 million across its 19 racedays this summer. This represents an annual uplift of £840,000 (11.5%) against 2022 figures.
The flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival, which runs from Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 August will again see The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool in operation on the first three days, with an additional thoroughbred race scheduled for Thursday. The Markel Magnolia Cup will move to a Friday slot as part of a renewed focus to bring top-class racing to the festival.
As part of the prizemoney increases, the Group 2 Vintage and Markel Richmond Stakes will be run for increased purses of £175,000. Continuing at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, all Group 3 contests will be run for a minimum of £100,000, while Class 2 and Class 3 races will be boosted and run for a minimum of £60,000 and £35,000, respectively.
The three stellar Group 1 races across the prestigious meeting include the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes, which last year featured turf superstar Baaeed and a first runner in the contest from Japan in the shape of Bathrat Leon. Tuesday’s highlight is the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, now the highest-rated stayers race in the world on official rankings, while Thursday's feature will be the £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes.
Outside of 'Glorious Goodwood,' the EBF Daisy Warwick Stakes, as with all our Listed races, will realise a prize contribution of £60,000, while the William Hill Tapster Stakes now run on Family Raceday, Sunday 11 June, will be worth £70,000. The inclusion of a new race, formerly the Abingdon Stakes at Newbury, now named the Weatherbys Agnes Keyser Stakes and open to three-year-old fillies who will compete over the distance of a mile and two furlongs for £70,000, will bolster the June card.
After fantastic feedback to the inaugural Apprentice jockey’s card as part of the first evenings' racing in June, we will see the series become a permanent fixture. Elsewhere, August Bank Holiday Racing will host the valuable William Hill Prestige Stakes for £80,000 (up from £60,000) and the William Hill Celebration Mile for £150,000 (up from £125,000).
Edward Arkell, Director of Racing at Goodwood Racecourse, commented; "These increases in prize money mark a significant boost to owners, trainers, and participants of the sport. Investment in prize money has always been a priority for Goodwood.
"While we have conceded two Group 3 races, in the March and Supreme Stakes we accept that this is for the wider benefit of the sport and are happy to play our part.
"We remain incredibly grateful to our title partner, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, alongside the consistent support of the European Breeders' Fund and all our other sponsors and partners. Without their support, and that of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool, we would not have been able to offer these levels of prize money."
In addition to prize money, Goodwood Racecourse continues to invest in many other areas of the racecourse, with projects in 2023 expected to focus on improving the raceday experience for participants, owners, and racegoers.
