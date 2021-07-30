Richard Fahey column: Glorious Goodwood team

Three runners at Goodwood on Friday afternoon for our columnist - including juvenile Adeb who has been aimed at the nursery.

Friday 14:25 Rhythm Master

He’s going back up to a mile in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. PJ McDonald has been mad keen to do so and I can see why, he was on his head all the way in the Jersey Stakes last time and all he did was gallop. I hope the ground doesn't dry up too much for him, the slower the better in his case, and it’s a warm race so he’ll need his A-game.

15:00 Hartswood

Another one who will need to be at his very best. He’s drawn 18 and we just can’t get a break on that front at the moment. We'll decide on the day what we do, see how the pace looks like stacking up, but we’ll probably have to drop in. He’ll need luck obviously and is a horse who is banging away in the big handicaps and yet to win one. We’ll keep trying in the hope things fall his way one day. 16:45 Adeb