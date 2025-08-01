Goodwood Friday review: Kyle Of Lochalsh wins in style

A review of the pick of the action from the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Friday including a double for Oisin Murphy.

Seagulls in full flight Seagulls Eleven is set to be sent on his travels across the globe once again after hitting the back of the net for the first time this season in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. The Hugo Palmer-trained three-year-old, who is owned by past and present players from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion, was scoring for the first time since winning a novice contest on his second start at Haydock Park last June. In that time the Galileo Gold gelding has tackled Group Ones in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien Stakes at the Curragh, the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar and the Betfred 2000 Guineas back on the Rowley Mile. Having built on a solid run on his first start as gelding in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot the Two Plus Three Two Plus Four-owned runner, took a step forward last time out when filling the runner’s-up spot in the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes last time out on the July Course. And he built on that run when going one better under Oisin Murphy in the mile Group Three prize, which he dictated matters from soon after the field of four exited the gates. Although the race got a tad untidy at the end with Cosmic Year denied a clear run up the inside the 11/4 chance was not for stopping out in front with Murphy steering his mount to glory by three quarters of a length from Diego Ventura.

Palmer said: “I’ve just about recovered from his dad being beaten in the Sussex Stakes and it has taken ten years! We probably over-faced him a bit last year and he danced some pretty big dances, but he is a very generous horse and you could see they were getting past him there. Gelding him has made a bit of difference. “There was a mare called Mrs Milner at Cheltenham and Michael (Owen) suggested to James Milner to back it and it all went from there. “I think he goes on any ground. He ran well on soft ground the first time out and Harry Davies rode him that day and Harry rode him again to win on fast ground. He said he is a better mover on fast ground.” And following the victory Palmer was swift to nominate the Golden Eagle at Rosehill in November as a long term target for Seagulls Eleven. He added: “The Golden Eagle in Sydney has been mentioned, so why not have a go. It is a ten million dollar race, when can you say that in England. There is a guy here with Adrian Beaumont, who runs Sydney Racing, and he said bring that horse to the Golden Eagle. “We were worried about him going to the Breeders’ Cup last year, as he is a handful, but he took it very well and he ate everything we gave him the whole way. Maybe we will have one more run here. We could talk about supplementing him for the City Of York, which he is not in, or the Celebration Mile back here. I’ve not really thought beyond today.” As for the runner-up, his trainer Hamad Al Jehani suggested a step up in trip could be on the cards. He said: “He ran well to be honest. We decided to declare him after the forecast changed the ground as he likes softer ground. We had confidence he would put up a good performance today. I think he has shown the best performance of his career finishing second in a Group Three. I think we will try him over nine or ten furlongs next time because he is hitting the line very well. I think he needs that distance to help him more. “He always deserves to be in big races. He won a Listed race at the beginning of the year in France. I think we will see him win a Group Three this year before he has a break.”

Lochalsh storms to victory Group One options could soon come into the equation for Kyle Of Lochalsh, who underlined his appreciation for a thorough test of stamina in the Coral Goodwood Handicap. Having finished fourth in the extended two and a half mile test 12 months ago the Hughie Morrison-trained five-year-old went three places on his return to the race. Although not sighted since finishing sixth at Southwell in April the Highland Reel gelding had missed several recent engagements on account of ground conditions not being suitable. But with juice underfoot the 5/1 chance showed exactly what he is capable of when turning the £75,000 into a procession under Oisin Murphy. Striking the front inside the final quarter of a mile, Kyle Of Lochalsh continued to pour on the pressure under Murphy with only useful dual-purpose performer Mordor, from the yard of Gordon Elliot, the only horse that could match strides with him. But it soon became clear that it was all about Kyle Of Lochalsh, who pulled out more in the final furlong before crossing the line nine and a half lengths to the good of Mordor leaving connections to dream of even bigger things to come.