Goodwood Friday Racing Tips: Best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple selections & Placepot tips

Our all-in-one preview pulls together the best bets from our expert team, a suggested Placepot permutation and a recommended multiple.

Our experts' best bets KING'S GAMBLE - 2.25 Goodwood (Matt Brocklebank)

The Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes looks a decent Group race for a bet as Al Musmak won a relatively soft event at Newmarket recently and fellow market principal Dancing Gemini hasn't quite kicked on at three and is starting to look a little trip-less. Roger Varian's supposed second-string Boiling Point deserves a mention as he's better than his last run and now goes back up in trip, but the one to be on could be Ralph Beckett-trained KING'S GAMBLE. He's obviously taken his time to come to hand this term but is building up nicely after a big run to finish fifth under top weight in the Britannia Stakes last month. There's surely plenty more to come from this lightly-raced sort over the mile, fast ground would appear to suit the son of Kingman well and Danny Tudhope is something of a master on these hold-up horses. SOCIALITE – 2.25 Goodwood (Andrew Asquith)

SOCIALITE looked a bright prospect when winning his first two starts, notably beating King’s Gamble at Doncaster in comfortable fashion, and he shaped a better than the bare result when fourth to Al Musmak at Newmarket last time. He did far too much too soon, while also raced away from all of his rivals, so provided he gets a more economical ride now, he could prove hard to peg back at this sharper track with an easy lead looking a possibility. ASSAILANT – 5.20 Goodwood (David Ord)

He looked like playing a part in the finish of the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time for a long way and a prize like this looks within the grasp of ASSAILANT. The son of Dubawi improved or the step up to a mile-and-a-half in Berkshire and was staying on when bumped two furlongs out behind Going The Distance. That was a Class 2 0-105, this a Class 3 0-90, Oisin Murphy returns to the saddle and his partner looks to have a big performance in him somewhere.

Recommended multiple: Lucky 15 13:50 Goodwood – Kyle Of Lochalsh KYLE OF LOCHALSH is expected to relish the stamina test of the 2m4f Goodwood opener on Friday. He ran a huge race on his first go at this trip when third in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting and was unsuited by the drop in distance and steady pace last time when filling the same spot at Newbury, staying on strongly at the finish. Still just a four-year-old, he’s a stayer on the up which can't be said for many of these. 14:25 Goodwood – Task Force TASK FORCE has run respectably in a couple of strong contests this season and this is the easiest assignment he’s faced for a while. Seventh in a red-hot Guineas first time out, he wasn’t seen to best effect in the Jersey last time when he was forced to make his effort away from the main action but he plugged on well, shaping like this step back up to a mile will suit, and he’s landed a good draw in stall four. 15:00 Goodwood – Darkness DARKNESS caught the eye when fifth in the Bunbury Cup last time where he just ended up on the far flank away from the heart of the action. He was an excellent fourth in this race last year from a wide stall (15) but the draw has been kinder this year (8) and he’s 3 lb lower in the handicap. All looks set for a big run. 15:35 Goodwood – Asfoora The Aussie raider ASFOORA was much the best when winning the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and she can confirm here superiority over our sprinters here. This sharper 5f will be a different test for her but the way she travelled and quickened at Ascot suggests she’ll cope just as well with the demands of Goodwood and they are going to go a fierce gallop here which will suit.

Timeform race-by-race verdicts 1.50 Goodwood This is wide open so at the likely odds it is worth siding with SUPER SUPERJACK to build on previous promise for his new handler and go one better than when runner-up in this in 2022. Former-winners Master Milliner and Temporize could emerge as the main dangers, although the handily-weighted Get Shirty is another who can play a big part. Kyle of Lochalsh completes the shortlist. 2.25 Goodwood AL MUSMAK built significantly on the promise of his run at Ascot when winning a listed race at Newmarket, shaping like the sort of horse he'd promised to be after his run in the Royal Lodge, and he looks ready for a step back up in class. Dancing Gemini has been highly tried this season, the highlight coming when runner-up in the French 2000 Guineas, so rates a big threat down in grade, with Task Force another to consider. 3.00 Goodwood The value angle here could be DARKNESS, who was a good fourth in the 2023 running of this and he looks as good as ever at the age of six judged on his solid efforts at Newmarket the last twice. Perotto was just behind Holloway Boy at Sandown but the quicker ground here can see Roger Varian's charge reverse those placings and emerge as the main danger.

3.35 Goodwood A return to a sharper 5f might see BIG EVS turn the tables on his Royal Ascot conqueror Asfoora. Ponntos, who has been in the form of his life lately, and King Charles fourth Believing are others likely to play a prominent role in a cracking renewal of this Group 2. 4.10 Goodwood Low-mileage colt CICERO'S GIFT enhanced his form and his strike rate in the process when making a winning return from an absence at Sandown (1m) 4 weeks ago. Deserving of extra credit in overcoming a positional bias then, he's well worth his place in a race like this and earns the vote in the hope conditions don't prove too lively. My Prospero on return and Liberty Lane can emerge as the chief dangers, ahead of the admirable Haunted Dream. 4.45 Goodwood Preference is for RARE CHANGE, who finished well from an unpromising position at Haydock last month and remains feasibly treated. There are plenty of dangers, however, with The Dragon KIng, Ardennes and Mission Command of particular interest. 5.20 Goodwood NEW CHELSEA arrives in top form and promises to be well suited by the step up in trip, so he takes marginal preference over fellow last-time-out winner Wafei. who might have been let in lightly.