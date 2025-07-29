Goodwood Cup: Simon Walker with Timeform reaction

We don’t send children down the pit these days. And we certainly don’t send them up chimneys. In some cases, we don’t even let them play outside any more, especially if there’s rain forecast or the temperature is over 20 degrees centigrade.

Things have changed a fair bit in horse racing, too. It’s fair to say there would be an outcry if we still ran three-year-olds on the Flat over the distance of the King George. Which is what used to happen when the Goodwood Cup was first run in the early-1800s. In fact, when this spotty oik watched his first Goodwood Cup in Timeform House in 1987 the John Dunlop-trained three-year-old Sergeyevich fended off the out-and-out sluggard El Conquistador over the thick end of twenty-one furlongs.

Since 1991, the distance of the race has been trimmed to a mere two miles and runners from the Classic generation have been few and far between, making up just 5% of the 210 runners in the last 20 years. In that time there had been just one three-year-old winner (Stradivarius in 2017), whilst in 12 of those renewals there have been precisely zero three-year-old representatives.

That’s why it was really good to see Scandinavia in the line-up this year and, whilst mildly frustrating to see him deny the Timeform top-rated Illinois late in the day, it was heartening to be reminded of days gone by when horses used to be campaigned a darned sight more adventurously than they are now.