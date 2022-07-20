Right handed, undulating. There are two bends; all races up to a mile and a quarter use the lower bend, and in excess of 11 furlongs use the top bend. Although there is a five-furlong run-in from the top bend, the turns and the pronounced downhill gradients make Goodwood essentially a sharp track, favouring handy types, particularly in the shorter-distance races. The five-furlong course is one of the fastest in the country, meaning speedy sorts often have an advantage. A notoriously tricky course, those held up regularly meet trouble in the straight, particularly when kept to the rail.

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 rides)

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 runners)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.