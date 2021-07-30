Sporting Life
Baaeed is a scintillating winner at Goodwood
Goodwood Friday review: Baaeed wins again

By Sporting Life
14:36 · FRI July 30, 2021

Brilliant Baaeed stays unbeaten

Baaeed oozed class as he stretched his unbeaten record to four with a runaway win in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars was a league or two above his rivals here, making progress on the bridle to go to the front at the furlong pole and then quickening effortlessly clear.

At the line was an unextended six-and-a-half lengths clear of Dee Stakes winner El Drama in the manner of a horse bound for the very top.

He was given a 5/2 quote by Betfair and Paddy Power for the QIPCO Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October.

Dobbs shines as Wind scores

Pat Dobbs gave Calling The Wind a fine waiting ride to land the Unibet 3 Boosts A Day Goodwood Handicap.

There was drama before the race with last year's winner Just Hubert causing one false start when not lining up and then predictably refusing to race when the tapes went up a second time.

After refusing to settle and being rushed up to lead, Rochester House made some of the running but was pulled up sharply with a mile to run and at that stage the winner was travelling sweetly in the middle of the pack.

He was still on the bridle two furlongs out as eventual second and fourth Withhold and Green Book duelled up front.

Calling The Wind wins at Goodwood
Calling The Wind wins at Goodwood

Dobbs left it until inside the distance to unleash the winner and it was easy to see why as Richard Hughes’ charge began to wander in front.

However, he was always doing enough to hold on by a length-and-a-half from 16/1 chance Withhold, as Elysian Flame took third as the 13/2 joint-favourite.

