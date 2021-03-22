Summer Festivals: Tickets on sale for Goodwood and York

They are set to be among the first major horseracing fixtures to welcome racegoers back following the Government’s roadmap for relaxing the existing lockdown, which was published on February 22.

The Festivals are undisputed highlights of the summer social and racing calendar and serve up feasts of racing. Battaash is on target to bid to win the King George Qatar Stakes for the fifth consecutive year and then head to York to aim for a hat-trick in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes too.

Adam Waterworth, Managing Director of Goodwood said: "We are delighted at the prospect of welcoming members and the wider general public back to these two key racing festivals this summer. Everyone has been incredibly supportive through very challenging times, and these fixtures will bring people back together to witness this sport back at its best."

On the plan, William Derby, Clerk of the Course and Chief Executive at York Racecourse said: "Racegoers have been starved of live racing action for over a year now, and this is something for all our fans to look forward to. Being large open-air venues, we have the space and capacity to make sure everyone feels happy about being back.

"We can’t wait to join racegoers in seeing top-class racing action, sharing those moments and experiences that can return, with the hoped-for easing of protocols."

Admission will also be released for the other racedays scheduled to be in “step 4” of the phased easing of the national lockdown. This includes the John Smith’s Cup meeting at York (July 9 - 10) and the August Bank Holiday meeting at Goodwood Racecourse (August 27 - 29).

Goodwood and York Racecourse are keen to stress that all bookings come with both a money-back guarantee and the assurance that the venues will observe whatever Covid-19 measures are expected at the time of the racedays.