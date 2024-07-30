Goodwood and Galway Racing Tips Today | Timeform experts' predictions for Wednesday

Find out who the Timeform experts fancy at Goodwood and Galway on Wednesday and which horse stands out on ratings and Flags.

Best bets from the Timeform experts Rory King: French Duke - 13:50 Goodwood

One of the main features of the mile-and-a-half course at Ascot is the downhill run to Swinley Bottom for the first couple of furlongs which can lead to horses racing keenly, and that was very much the case with French Duke on his handicap debut in the King George V Handicap at the Royal meeting. Despite that, he really caught the eye with the way he powered around the field turning for home, right in contention through the penultimate furlong before those exertions caught up with him somewhat. He still ran a hugely creditable race to finish sixth and, in contrast to Ascot, races over this trip at Goodwood start with an uphill run which, combined with a middle draw and the fitting of a hood, will hopefully enable him to settle better. If he does then he’s got more than enough ability to win this. Mark Milligan: French Duke - 13:50 Goodwood

Although still a maiden, Roger Varian’s French Duke really caught the eye when sixth in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot last month, and he makes plenty of appeal. Although yet to get his head in front in four starts, this well-bred son of Sea The Stars looks favourably handicapped off 88 and was a lot better than the bare result last time having taken a fierce grip in that race. The way he moved smartly into contention around half a mile from home was most eye-catching, before his earlier exertions just took their toll late on. He should settle better in a first-time hood here and retains plenty of potential.

Graeme North: French Duke - 13:50 Goodwood

I put French Duke up in one of my Royal Ascot timefigure preview columns after an excellent second at Newbury in a fast time, and though he ran well to finish sixth he wasn’t seen to best advantage under the usually reliable William Buick. On the back foot early, French Duke tanked into the race, running two consecutive furlongs fastest of all and widest too. He then ran the third-last furlong faster than all but one other only to fade as those exertions told. Off the same mark here but significantly equipped with a first-time hood, he had the look of a very well-handicapped horse at Ascot and hopefully can prove that here. David Johnson: Catch The Paddy – 17:20 Goodwood

Catch The Paddy has an all-or-nothing profile, and he very much blew out at York last time, but he has some strong three-year-old form to his name, including when winning at Newmarket last September when doing well to make up lots of ground from off the pace. He also ran very well at Newcastle two starts back, finding only the thrown-in Elnajmm too good, and he’s since gone in again at Ascot. With his last three runs having come in cheekpieces, perhaps first-time blinkers will have a revitalising effect. At likely odds of 20/1, it’s worth taking the chance that they do from a single-figure draw. Kieran Clark: Yorkshire - 17:20 Goodwood

An ultra-competitive finale to day two and the draw has been kindest to Yorkshire. Unlucky not to be the outright winner at Thirsk when dead-heating on his reappearance, things haven’t exactly gone to plan since, including in the Bunbury Cup last time when finding trouble. This represents a slight drop in grade and, with the yard remaining in rude health, he looks set to go close granted a change of luck Billy Nash: Lets Go Champ – 19:10 Galway

Percival Legallois heads the Timeform ratings for the Galway Plate and looks a worthy favourite but, in a typically open renewal, I’m happy to take him on with Lets Go Champ. Henry de Bromhead’s gelding bumped into some good ones in maiden chases last season and proved that his opening handicap mark was a lenient one when running out a clear-cut winner of a big-field handicap at the Punchestown Festival in May. An accurate jumper who likes to race close to the pace, Lets Go Champ is the only member of the field with a 'p' on his Timeform rating and has the ideal profile for this race.

The Ratings Choice and Timeform Flag Coto de Caza - 16:45 Goodwood Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

Coto de Caza, a €270,000 purchase from the breeze-up sales, showed plenty of ability when a close-up third in a Lingfield novice on debut and she built on that to run out an emphatic winner at Beverley a couple of weeks ago. Coto de Caza travelled strongly and quickly drew clear to win by five lengths with plenty in hand, looking like a useful prospect and one ready for a higher grade. She would have been worth her place in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes earlier on this card so holds strong claims in this conditions stakes. She's 4 lb clear on ratings and, while there are some likely improvers in here, she also has the potential to raise her game further.