Goodie Two Shoes wins the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Goodie Two Shoes was cut to 20/1 (from 50s) for the Melbourne Cup by Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

Second in the Melbourne Cup last year for Joseph O'Brien, Goodie Two Shoes may well just have booked her return ticket to Australia.

Danielle's effort petered out tamely but Waardah came with what appeared to be a winning run only for Santorini Star to rally and, finally, a gap to open for Goodie Two Shoes. She didn't need a second invitation and poked her head through to win by a nose.

Santorini Star and Tom Marquand were still winding it up in front and Goodie Two Shoes was short of room as the field congregated near the inside rail.

Goodie Two Shoes took closer order under Dylan Browne McMonagle as they raced downhill towards the straight but once they had turned for home last year's second, Danielle, took closer order on the outside but with Waardah tracking her every move.

Santorini Star cut out the early running with Group 1 winner Consent never far away but Goodie Two Shoes and last year's winner Waardah were more patiently ridden with the latter having the whole field in front of her.

Last year's one-two-three went to post again for the Group Two but Goodie Two Shoes (8/1) reversed the form with the two fillies that finished in front of her on soft ground 12 months ago.

Watch a free video replay of Goodie Two Shoes winning the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Post-race reaction

Sir Anthony McCoy, representing winning owner JP McManus, said: “She is a tough mare, but to be fair to Dylan (Browne McMonagle) going out that his best chance of winning was to ride her like that, especially where she was drawn.

“He said he was going to ride her for a bit of luck, and he got a little gap, but I suppose that is why he is as good a rider as he is.

“She was only in front on the line. I don’t think she was in front before the line, or after the line. She got a lot of luck, but in fairness to her she is tough and Joseph trains, and Dylan rides her, and they seem to get a lot of luck. It was a good performance and she was tough.

“You would think she would be well handicapped over hurdles, but I don’t think she will be doing that. She will have a few more pounds for Melbourne this year, but I think that is where she will be going.

“Joseph has done well in the Melbourne Cup so I’m sure he has a few darts to throw at it, but she is entitled to take her chance. I’d say it has been the agenda since last year.

“It is good that she has won and it is good mentally for horses to win. She is a home bred that Noreen bred as well which is a good thing.”

William Haggas said of Santorini Star: “She ran a marvellous race. She is very genuine and ran great. It was unfortunate as it was on the bob. We’ve had a few of those go our way this year, but this one didn’t.

"She will go for the Royallieu for sure at the Arc meeting, but if she runs before I don’t know, but she might.”

Owen Burrows said of Waardah: “She’s run an absolute blinder again. We can be nothing but pleased with her, just slightly annoying again to be beaten by a short distance! But she’s run a real good race.

“She’s grand. She does have a bit more preference for a bit more juice in the ground, but you could probably say that about most of that field. She’s a pleasure to train, she’s grand. She’s very straightforward at home.”

On what’s next, he said: “Potentially the Park Hill, she’s in the Irish St Ledger. Let’s see how she comes out of this. Callum said she handled the ground fine. She’s in Arc weekend. We shall see.”