Star to dazzle in the Marathon

That should’ve put him straight for this assignment and while the consistent and versatile Beylerbeyi is respected, Dramatic Star could simply be better treated off a mark of 93.

Unlucky not to win at Southwell after that, he had three months off before qualifying for this race with another spin around Kempton over an inadequate 1m4f last time out.

He improved on turf after that but he looks a better horse on the all-weather at this juncture and he went a long way to proving he stays two miles when he stayed on for a two-length fourth off a slow gallop at Kempton a day after the qualifying window for this race opened.

Sea The Stars progeny have a terrific record on the Newcastle Tapeta and we know this horse goes well here after he won a Class 2 1m4f handicap on his sole start at this track thanks to a late thrust in October, 2024.

William Haggas has had a quiet all-weather season but he could come alive on Finals Day with several teed up for a big run and his DRAMATIC STAR looks well worth getting on side in the Midnite All-Weather Easter Plate Marathon Handicap over two miles.

It’s an excellent renewal of All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday with several quality horses in action including the likes of Chancellor who might have a say in Group company on turf later this season.

He’s got a good chance off a mark of 109 in the BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap at 15:00, but it is a red-hot renewal with Blue Rc a big danger getting 10lb while Andrew Balding has a strong team in The Lost King and last year’s winner Storm Star.

Any of them could win and it could be a very good day at the office for Balding, who has strong chances all over the place, especially with New Monarch, Stateira and Regal Ulixes, who have all been well found in the markets for their respective races.

I don’t want to take that trio on, but the Midnite All-Weather Sprint Handicap over six furlongs has a market with a nice betting shape to it and I want to take two against the field in a contest that looks likely to be run at a very strong gallop.

It usually pays to be patient in such a scenario on this stiff track and things could well pan out nicely for Karl Burke’s MARSHMAN, who was somehow dropped 2lb after a fine run at Wolverhampton in Listed company on his latest run.

He defied a market drift that day to run a cracker, beaten less than a length in third despite an awkward start and a wide trip where he raced keenly on his first go at seven furlongs.

It was a run he needed to qualify for this and given he missed the Cammidge Trophy to be saved for this race it looks like a long-term plan, so it’s a real bonus he’s ended up 5lb lower than when a close-up third in the same race last year.

He’s likely to be ridden with more patience this time around and he could be the best of comeback rides for jockey Clifford Lee, who has his first ride since October after recovering from a serious motorbike accident.

The son of Harry Angel could well be the best-handicapped horse in the race, but the big danger on that score is WILTSHIRE for William Haggas and he’s worth backing as well.

This six-year-old is 9lb below his highest mark and a rating of 96 gives him a fine chance here as he won a similar-quality handicap over this course and distance off a mark of 95 less than two years ago.

Lightly raced since then, he’s only had the seven subsequent runs, but he qualified for this race with three quick appearances between January 1 and February 14, catching the eye with his finishing efforts at Newcastle and Lingfield while dropping 7lb in the process.

It couldn’t have worked out much better for Haggas and a strong gallop over six furlongs here is exactly what this horse needs.

His trainer isn’t one to resort to wind surgery too often, either, but he’s four from nine first time after the procedure since records began, and if this horse returns to his best form at a track that suits him well he’s up to winning this off his current mark.

The Verdict: Back MARSHMAN and WILTSHIRE in the 15.35 Newcastle