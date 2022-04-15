The William Haggas-trained Tiber Flow is among the best-backed horses this afternoon.

Having been a 7/2 chance when Paddy Power opened their market after final declarations on Wednesday morning, the unbeaten son of Caravaggio has been heavily backed and is 13/8 from 7/4 after sustained support through the morning. He was last seen beating the reopposing My Dubawi when taking his career record to 3-3 at Southwell on March 5.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “Tiber Flow has more than halved in price since we originally priced up the market and punters continue to back him. "He was 7/4 last night and is now into 13/8 with backers seeming to think that he will retain his unbeaten record."