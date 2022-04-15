Sporting Life
Trainer William Haggas
Good Friday market movers and best backed horses at Newcastle

By Sporting Life
11:44 · FRI April 15, 2022

The William Haggas-trained Tiber Flow is among the best-backed horses this afternoon.

Having been a 7/2 chance when Paddy Power opened their market after final declarations on Wednesday morning, the unbeaten son of Caravaggio has been heavily backed and is 13/8 from 7/4 after sustained support through the morning.

He was last seen beating the reopposing My Dubawi when taking his career record to 3-3 at Southwell on March 5.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “Tiber Flow has more than halved in price since we originally priced up the market and punters continue to back him.

"He was 7/4 last night and is now into 13/8 with backers seeming to think that he will retain his unbeaten record."

Paddy Power Market Movers

Newcastle

2.00 Bless Him 8 from 10

2.35 Spycatcher 7/2 from 4

Ejtilaab 7/2 from 4

3.10 Tiber Flow 13/8 from 7/4

3.45 Arousing 7 from 15/2

4.15 Sir Chauvelin 14 from 18

4.45 Al Zaraqaan 8 from 10

Lingfield

2.20 Tommy De Vito 4 from 5

2.55 Zameka 9/4 from 10/3

4.00 Totally Charming 3 from 11/2

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

