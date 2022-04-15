The William Haggas-trained Tiber Flow is among the best-backed horses this afternoon.
Having been a 7/2 chance when Paddy Power opened their market after final declarations on Wednesday morning, the unbeaten son of Caravaggio has been heavily backed and is 13/8 from 7/4 after sustained support through the morning.
He was last seen beating the reopposing My Dubawi when taking his career record to 3-3 at Southwell on March 5.
Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “Tiber Flow has more than halved in price since we originally priced up the market and punters continue to back him.
"He was 7/4 last night and is now into 13/8 with backers seeming to think that he will retain his unbeaten record."
2.00 Bless Him 8 from 10
2.35 Spycatcher 7/2 from 4
Ejtilaab 7/2 from 4
3.10 Tiber Flow 13/8 from 7/4
3.45 Arousing 7 from 15/2
4.15 Sir Chauvelin 14 from 18
4.45 Al Zaraqaan 8 from 10
2.20 Tommy De Vito 4 from 5
2.55 Zameka 9/4 from 10/3
4.00 Totally Charming 3 from 11/2
