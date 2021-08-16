Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Daryl wins aboard Good Boy Bobby
Daryl wins aboard Good Boy Bobby

Good Boy Bobby set for Grand National service for Nigel Twiston-Davies

By Sporting Life
13:20 · THU December 30, 2021

Nigel Twiston-Davies is targeting the Randox Grand National with Good Boy Bobby after his gutsy success in the Grade Three Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

The 41/ joint-second favourite made virtually all in the hands of the trainer’s son Sam, digging deep to hold off Lord Du Mesnil and Top Ville Ben, who both tried and failed to go past the game eight-year-old in the closing stages.

That was Good Boy Bobby’s second victory of the season at the West Yorkshire track, with his sole loss of the campaign coming in a thrilling finish of the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle, where he lost nothing in defeat by finishing second to the consistent Aye Right.

The Naunton handler reports Good Boy Bobby to be none the worse for his exertions and is working towards the marathon contest on April 9 with his charge.

Jockey Daryl Jacob
Don't miss jockey Daryl Jacob's latest column

Twiston-Davies, who has won the famous race twice in the past with Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002), said: “Good Boy Bobby is fine, 100 percent.

“It was obviously a hard race (at Wetherby) so we’ll give him four or five weeks rest now, then it’ll be one more run and onto the Grand National – just don’t ask me where!”

When asked to assess Good Boy Bobby’s Aintree credentials, Twiston-Davies was fairly optimistic, suggesting now is the ideal time to have a tilt at the world’s most famous steeplechase.

“I hope he’s a National type. He’s quite buzzy so whether he be might just be that little bit too keen, you never know, but he’s getting more settled as he gets older so we hope he’ll be all right,” he said.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING