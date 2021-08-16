The 41/ joint-second favourite made virtually all in the hands of the trainer’s son Sam, digging deep to hold off Lord Du Mesnil and Top Ville Ben, who both tried and failed to go past the game eight-year-old in the closing stages.

That was Good Boy Bobby’s second victory of the season at the West Yorkshire track, with his sole loss of the campaign coming in a thrilling finish of the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle, where he lost nothing in defeat by finishing second to the consistent Aye Right.

The Naunton handler reports Good Boy Bobby to be none the worse for his exertions and is working towards the marathon contest on April 9 with his charge.