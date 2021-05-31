Redcar review: Good Birthday lands Zetland Gold Cup for Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding’s five-year-old was demoted to second for bumping initial runner-up Master The Stars, but there was no problem this time.

Silvestre de Sousa always had Good Birthday (13/2) close to the pace set by First Impression, sitting patiently before making his move over two furlongs out.

He kicked for home before the final furlong and held the staying-on 100-30 favourite Makram to land the spoils by half a length.

“I’m really pleased. Obviously he was a little unlucky last time. The visor has really helped him and Silvestre has given him a lovely ride,” said Balding.

“I’m thrilled to win an important race. I won it early in my training career (with Chantaco in 2006) and I remember my dad winning it years ago. It’s a nice race to win.

“They’ve done a good job with the prize money and it’s worth going up there.”

Balding will now look at more big handicaps such as the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes and the John Smith’s Cup for the gelding, owned by King Power Racing.

“It just depends. If he stays further we might look at the Duke of Edinburgh at Ascot, but he’ll get a John Smith’s Cup entry. We’ll just see what the handicapper does.”