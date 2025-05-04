Golf betting tips: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson final round preview and best bets

If you had told someone at the back end of last year that Scottie Scheffler would be without a win through the first four months of 2025 they’d have had good reasons to suspect you’d been drinking.

The World No. 1 did, after all, win four times in 2022, added another three in 2023, and was then victorious on nine occasions last year. But, even within that exceptional record, he was especially potent in February, March and April. He teed it up in 22 tournaments in those three months during 2022-24 and won no less than ten times.

This year, of course, it has been very different. It started in klutzy fashion when he contrived to cut his hand on a wine glass on Christmas Day, forcing him to miss all of January. In his eight starts in this February, March and April he finished in the top 25 every time, finished top 12 six times, was third in the Genesis Invitational, second in the Houston Open and fourth in the Masters. As a career, there are many golfers who’d take that small sample and run. For Scheffler it was a let-down; for a man who has flown on a wet sail for three years it was the equivalent of hitting the Doldrums.

This week in The CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch outside Dallas, Texas that has changed. Scheffler’s got wind back in his sails and has sliced his way through the waves and the field (rather than his mitts).

He’s carded 61-63-66 to sit on 23-under 190 through 54 holes which leaves him fully eight shots clear of Erik Van Rooyen, Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo. Scheffler leads the field in Strokes Gained Approach (9.413) and is second Off the Tee (4.916).

He’s carded 72 or better in 47 of his last 50 final rounds and the three failures were at Bay Hill, Muirfield Village and TPC Sawgrass which is to say on much, much harder tracks than TPC Craig Ranch. If he were to card a 1-over 72 this Sunday those in second would still have to go lower than they have already this week to force extra holes.

And Scheffler with a 54-hole lead is a tough nut to crack. True, the first time it happened, in the 2021 Houston Open, a one shot lead was not enough for the win. It’s also true that a two shot lead in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge was insufficient.

But in-between those two results a three shot lead at this stage in the Masters was maintained through 72 holes and since that Charles Schwab result he’s 5-for-5 at converting a 54-hole solo advantage – and his current lead is bigger (much bigger) than any of those he’s had in the past.