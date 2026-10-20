Golden Ace returns in red-hot Carlisle contest on Thursday

The race, the Listed Panoramic Hurdle was added to the card at the Cumbrian venue after Sunday’s Kempton meeting was cancelled due to insufficient rainfall. The £50,000 contest has attracted a quality eight-strong field.

In addition to trainer Jeremy Scott’s stable star, last seen when second to Lossiemouth in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle, Wilful who was third that day for the O’Neill team having won the County Hurdle at the Festival, and Rubaud from Paul Nicholls' yard with Sam Twiston-Davies booked. are making the long journey north.

French raider Inner Success, to be ridden by Bryony Le Clerc (nee Frost) adds an international flavour to the race, while the line up also features the Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Dedicated Hero, the James Owen-trained pair of Burdett Road, whose last two runs have been on the flat in the Sky Bet Ebor and the Cesarewitch, and former Godolphin inmate Hamlet’s Night.

The Skelton’s add an intriguing runner to the mix in the shape of Mirabad, who won the Grade 1 Maghull Novice Chase at Aintree in April, has had a wind operation since and now returns over timber.