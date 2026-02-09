Golden Ace in line for Kingwell Hurdle ahead of Champion Hurdle defence

The Jeremy Scott-trained mare disappointed on her seasonal return at Wetherby but has since won the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle before finishing runner-up to Sir Gino in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

With Sir Gino subsequently ruled out, Golden Ace is as short as 5/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for this year's Champion Hurdle although she is unlikely to have a straightforward task at Wincanton this weekend with Potters Charm, Alexei and Rubaud among her potential opposition.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Rubaud has won three times around Wincanton in the past, while the Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies-trained Potters Charm got back on the winning trail when scoring at Windsor during the Berkshire Winter Million meeting last month.

Intellotto (Daisy Hitchins), Secret Squirrel (Hughie Morrison) and Kateira from the Dan Skelton yard complete the potential line-up.