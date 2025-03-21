Gold Cup winner Mark Walsh reflects on the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

"I seen him on Tuesday's up at Gavin's and he looked a million dollars so he seems well in himself."

"He came out of the race sound," he told Racing TV.

The Gold Cup was, of course, won by Walsh and Inothewayurthinkin and the jockey reported Gavin Cromwell's stable star to be in good shape following his exertions.

Walsh headed into the Cheltenham Festival with a strong book of rides for owner JP McManus and the week didn't disappoint with his four winners matching the haul of Paul Townend who was crowned top jockey courtesy of finishing second in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard Galopin Des Champs.

Looking back on the way the race unfolded, Walsh said: "It was brilliant, they went a proper gallop and I was always happy. He winged the second last, went by him fairly easy and put it to bed."

Winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup made a dream come true for Walsh but he has his eyes firmly fixed on the future.

"A busy time ahead of us now, only five or six weeks left of the season but three big festivals to go. Exciting times and I'm looking forward to it," he continued.

"Every young lad dreams of winning the Gold Cup and Grand Nationals and that; I'm after getting one so I'll have to get the Grand National next now!

"I've had a few good swings around the place a few times but I still have to get by the line in front."

Walsh partnered Any Second Now to finish third and second in consecutive renewals of the Randox Grand National, finishing just over two lengths off shock winner Noble Yeats in 2022. Last year saw him finish 10th aboard 7/1 joint-favourite Limerick Lace ahead of Meetingofthewaters but it was another McManus-owned runner in I Am Maximus, the mount of Paul Townend, who came home in front.

Last year's winner should be back at Aintree for another crack at the famous race but so, too, is Meetingofthewaters and Walsh faces another tricky call in electing who to ride with the hat-trick seeking Perceval Legallois another possible mount.

It is not the only difficult decision Walsh is likely to face in the future as he believes Fact To File could contest the Gold Cup next season despite being so well suited by the conditions of the Ryanair Chase.

"It suited him better going that trip, going that speed; I could just let him roll on," he said.

"He never missed a beat anywhere, he winged fences. Whereas the last two runs before Cheltenham we were trying to hold him up over three miles and weren't really using his forte of jumping and letting him stride on at high speed and it all went to plan.

"I could barely pull him up at the top.

"Only time will tell, we'll see. The Gold Cup would be next year's plan I'd say for him but we'll just have to wait and see what happens."