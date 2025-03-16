Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin set for Aintree or Punchestown

Gavin Cromwell expects his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and Grand National favourite Inothewayurthinkin to have one more run this season.

Inothewayurthinkin justified his connections paying the supplementary entry for the Cheltenham Festival showpiece with a barnstorming display that denied Galopin Des Champs a third success in the race and a place in the history books. Gavin Cromwell's seven-year-old started his season over two and a half miles in the John Durkan, finishing 36 lengths behind Fact To File, before contesting the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup over three miles at Leopardstown. Inothewayurthinkin was over 15 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs on the first occasion but halved that gap in February. His progress and general wellbeing prompted connections to supplement and the decision proved to be on the money as he charged up the hill to win by six lengths.

