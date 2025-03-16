Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin set for Aintree or Punchestown

Gavin Cromwell expects his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and Grand National favourite Inothewayurthinkin to have one more run this season.
Inothewayurthinkin justified his connections paying the supplementary entry for the Cheltenham Festival showpiece with a barnstorming display that denied Galopin Des Champs a third success in the race and a place in the history books.
Gavin Cromwell's seven-year-old started his season over two and a half miles in the John Durkan, finishing 36 lengths behind Fact To File, before contesting the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup over three miles at Leopardstown.
Inothewayurthinkin was over 15 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs on the first occasion but halved that gap in February.
His progress and general wellbeing prompted connections to supplement and the decision proved to be on the money as he charged up the hill to win by six lengths.
Earlier in the season the Randox Health Grand National seemed to be a likelier target and Inothewayurthinkin was installed as 7/1 favourite once the weights were revealed.
He is now as short as 3/1 with Sky Bet following his career best performance which leaves him looking very well handicapped.
Cromwell, however, was never committed to Aintree telling Racing TV's Luck On Sunday: "He got an entry, I know he was made favourite, he got an entry but was not necessarily a definite runner."
He went on to explain his thinking, adding: "His jumping was very sticky last year and has improved all of this season.
"The last thing you want to do is go to Aintree, give him a fright and put him on the back foot.
"His season has progressed and there's no reason he wouldn't run again whether it's Aintree or Punchestown, I'd say one or the other."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.