Gold Cup Tips: Royal Ascot horse-by-horse guide

Nic Doggett runs the rule over Thursday's Gold Cup and fancies last year's runner-up to go one place better.

2025 Gold Cup When: 4.20, Thursday June 19

Where: Ascot Racecourse

First prize: £368,615

Going: Good to Firm

COLTRANE (Andrew Balding) Smart performer who won a second successive Sagaro Stakes over C&D in 2024 but has been below his best in two starts this term, most recently when 5 lengths second of 4 to Trawlerman in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last time. Pushed Courage Mon Ami close in this race in 2023 but not so good 12 months ago and likely to struggle once again. DUBAI FUTURE (Saeed Bin Suroor) Landed the 2022 Wolferton Stakes at this meeting and has been well travelled since. Returned as good as ever this term after 14 months off, winning the Nad Al Sheba Trophy in February and Dubai Gold Cup in April (by 2 lengths from Double Major, overcoming a pace bias). Something to prove now, however, having shaped as if amiss when well held at Longchamp last time. Hood added to usual cheekpieces for the first time. SWEET WILLIAM (John & Thady Gosden) Won the Henry II Stakes at Sandown and Doncaster Cup in 2024 and shaped as if in need of a stiffer test after seven months off when a creditable ¾-length third of 5 to Rebel's Romance in the Yorkshire Cup at York last time. Often starts slowly and has his quirks but is most consistent and could easily improve on last year’s third in this race when beaten by six lengths.

TRAWLERMAN (John & Thady Gosden) Produced a clear career-best when landing the Long Distance Cup here in 2023 and matched that form when a fine second to Kyprios in the 2024 Gold Cup, the pair clear of Sweet William. Warmed up for this with a comfortable success in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last time, making all and winning by 5 lengths from Coltrane, and could take some pegging back from the front once again. WONDER LEGEND (James Ferguson) Progressive, smart all-weather handicapper who added a third win in his last four starts when easily landing the 14-runner All-Weather Marathon Championships at Newcastle last time, impressively by 4½ lengths from Tribal Star. Lightly raced on turf (best performance on heavy) but no reason why he won't transfer his progress back to the grass. Up against it in form terms but clearly on the crest of a wave at present. YASHIN (Michael Bell) Irish recruit (80,000 guineas) who goes well fresh and, following another breathing operation since he was last seen (also in a first-time tongue strap/visor discarded), proved at least as good as ever when staying on well to chase down Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes here in April. Shapes as if this longer trip will suit but only has a 50-day break under his belt this time around and will need to improve again to trouble the big guns. CANDELARI (Francis Graffard) Won his first three starts and probably a shade unfortunate not to remain unbeaten having conceded first run when only third in a Group 3 in April. Resumed his progress with an emphatic success on his first try at this level when also winning the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp last time (by 3½ lengths from the previous year’s winner Sevenna's Knight, edging ahead two furlongs out and quickening clear inside the final furlong). Few miles on the clock and looks an interesting contender with more progress expected as he moves up in distance. ILLINOIS (Aidan O’Brien) Big, well-made colt who looked a future ‘Cup horse’ when winning the Queen's Vase here (by 1¼ lengths from Highbury) in 2024. Added further success in the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp later that season and looked better than ever on his return this year when following up in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last time (by 1¼ lengths from subsequent listed winner Al Qareem). Prominent racer who shapes as if this trip will suit, for all he hasn’t even tried two miles yet, and rates a major player.

Verdict It can be dangerous to oppose Aidan O'Brien in this race, but there is little value in the price of Illinois who looks tailor-made for the race but has achieved much less than his illustrious stablemate Kyprios who was sent off at 13/8 and 11/10 when successful in 2022 and 2024. Unexposed French raider Candelari is respected with this longer trip expected to suit, but preference is for last year's runner-up TRAWLERMAN who looked in good form when winning at Sandown last month; he can become the first to follow up from that race since Big Orange in 2017.