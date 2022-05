Nigel Twiston-Davies will send Earlofthecotswolds straight to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot following his All-Weather Marathon win at Newcastle.

The five-time hurdles winner has been outstanding since he switched to the Flat, with two wins at Kempton and another at Newcastle (replay below). Those victories have earned the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer almost £100,000, well in excess of what he has earned in his career previously. The eight-year-old, who has won three of his five all-weather races and 11 of 30 starts overall, is now on course to take on Prix du Cadran and dual Long Distance Cup winner Trueshan, and Friday’s Yorkshire Cup hero Stradivarius, who seeks a fourth Gold Cup success.