Gold Cup result and report | Trawlerman nets Gold Cup

With his stamina proven, last year’s runner-up Trawlerman made all the running to go one better in the Gold Cup, keeping on best in the straight to pull seven lengths clear of main market rival Illinois who was left one paced from the home turn. Godolphin’s other runner Dubai Future plugged on for a remote third, beaten a further seven lengths, in a race where French challenger Candelari, who’d been vying for favouritism with the first two, failed to get competitive from mid-division, finishing a well-beaten sixth. Sweet William had tracked stablemate Trawlerman for much of the way but faded to finish fourth.

Even though Kyprios, who was retired last month, wasn’t around to attempt to win the Gold Cup for a third time, his form loomed large over the runners in the latest edition. Trawlerman had given his all before going down by a length to Ballydoyle’s dominant stayer twelve months ago, but this time William Buick was able to execute the same front-running tactics all the way to the line to win his second Group 1 of the week in the Godolphin colours for John and Thady Gosden after Ombudsman in Wednesday's Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

While no match for Kyprios again in the Long Distance Cup back at Ascot in the autumn, he did have a neck verdict over his old rival in that same race in 2023 when Kyprios was still on the comeback trail from serious injury.

John and Thady Gosden had won the 2023 Gold Cup, when Kyprios was sidelined, with Courage Mon Ami, while before Kyprios had assumed the mantle of Europe’s top stayer, that status was held Stradivarius who completed a hat-trick of Gold Cup wins for Gosden senior between 2018 and 2020.

Buick was claiming his first career success in the Thursday feature.