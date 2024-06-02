Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Richard Johnson celebrates on Native River after winning the Gold Cup
Native River during his racing days

Gold Cup hero Native River qualifies for the Horse of the Year Show

By Sporting Life
15:29 · SUN June 02, 2024

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River will be hunting laurels of a different kind later this year, after qualifying for the Horse of the Year Show.

The 14-year-old enjoyed plenty of big days on the racecourse when trained by Colin Tizzard, securing Grade One glory as a novice chaser in the 2016 Mildmay at Aintree before going on to add Hennessy and Welsh National titles to his tally.

Native River’s career peaked with victory in the blue riband at the 2018 Festival and while he prevailed in a clutch of Grade Two heats subsequently, the Tizzard team announced his retirement after he was pulled up in the 2021 Welsh National at Chepstow.

He is still owned by Anne and Garth Broome, who run horses under the Brocade Racing banner, along with former jockey turned bloodstock agent Tom Malone, with the gelding having made an immediate mark in his first full season in the show ring.

Under his amateur showing rider Emma Vine at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, Native River qualified for the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Horse of the Year Show championship at his first attempt, as well as taking the runner-up spot in the Riding Horse class.

Vine said: “Native River lives at Tom’s yard where I work. It was always the plan for him to go showing when he retired from racing. He is a natural at it and loves it!

“He has an amazing temperament and since his retirement from the racetrack has done everything from opening a jewellery shop in Bond Street to taking his owners’ daughter to her school prom.

“He is an absolute gentleman and I’m delighted to get to ride him every day.”

Vine admitted Native River’s actual target on the day was actually another class, adding: “We did the Search for a Star class as a warm-up for the Racehorse to Riding Horse class later in the day!”

HOYS takes place at the NEC in Birmingham, October 9-13.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo