Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
A misty start to Thursday at Cheltenham

Cheltenham going: Good to soft after dry night

By Sporting Life
09:05 · THU March 18, 2021

A dry night at Cheltenham and the ground remains good to soft as the action switches to the New Course for day three of the Festival.

A dry and relatively mild day is forecast and there were eight non-runners as of 9am.

Southfield Harvest, Getaround and Bushypark are all out of the Pertemps Network Final, Dashel Drasher, Real Steel and Saint Calvados the Ryanair Chase.

Laskalin is the one absentee so far in the Paddy Power Plate at 3.40 with Late Romantic out of the closing Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content