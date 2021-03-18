Cheltenham going: Good to soft after dry night

A dry and relatively mild day is forecast and there were eight non-runners as of 9am.

Southfield Harvest, Getaround and Bushypark are all out of the Pertemps Network Final, Dashel Drasher, Real Steel and Saint Calvados the Ryanair Chase.

Laskalin is the one absentee so far in the Paddy Power Plate at 3.40 with Late Romantic out of the closing Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.